Pratt & Whitney Canada Passes One Billion Flight-Hour Milestone

Pratt & Whitney Canada announced last week that its engines have now logged one billion flying hours since the company was founded in 1928. According to Pratt & Whitney, it has produced more than 110,000 engines to date with over 66,000 currently in service. The company makes products for segments including business aviation, general aviation, regional transport, rotorcraft and auxiliary power units.

“Every second, a P&WC-powered aircraft takes off or lands somewhere on the planet, whether they’re driving commerce, reuniting families, or powering humanitarian missions, emergency medical services, or search and rescue missions,” said Pratt & Whitney Canada president Maria Della Posta. “Achieving one billion flying hours is made possible by the dedicated team at Pratt & Whitney Canada along with our customers, suppliers and the extended P&WC community.”

Pratt & Whitney is also celebrating the 60th anniversary of its PT6 engine family. Introduced in 1963, more than 64,000 PT6 engines have been produced so far. The latest version, the PT6 E-Series, was launched in 2019 and features integrated electronic propeller and engine control, along with auto-start, full digital envelope protection and single-lever operation.