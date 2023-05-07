How to Convert a Motorcycle to an Electric Airplane in 501 Easy Steps

We could kid ourselves and say electric airplanes are making great strides but…they aren’t. Electric airplanes are coming for sure and are making progress, but their capabilities are still limited. In this video, KITPLANES editor at large Paul Dye explains how he used a Zero motorcycle powertrain to power a Xenos kitbuilt motorglider. The process is actually not as complicated as it might sound, but in this interview, he explains what was involved. And interestingly, the electric power system is a good fit for a motorglider.