Best of the Web: Early Analysis of Citation Crash

In this brief video, AOPA Air Safety Institute’s Richard McSpadden runs through the likely scenarios that resulted in the June 4th, 2023 crash of a Citation in Virginia southwest of Washington, D.C. The pilot became unresponsive and F-16s dispatched to intercept the flight observed him slumped in the pilot seat. Two scenarios seem likely: the aircraft lost pressurization and the pilot succumbed to hypoxia or suffered some sort of incapacitation such as a heart attack. It’s not known if the passengers remained conscious during the event.