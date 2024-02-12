Home Multimedia Best Of The Web: Bush Flying In Papua New GuineaMultimediaVideo of the WeekBest Of The Web: Bush Flying In Papua New GuineaBy Editorial Staff - February 12, 20240PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedin Some of the toughest flying in the world is in this Pacific island nation, including on mountainside runways carved out with hand tools.LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in or Register to leave a commentAVweb InsiderSubmit Your Press ReleaseCEO Of The Cockpit: Retired But Not Expired AVWeb Insider Kevin Garrison - February 11, 2024 Everyone has to pay their dues. Read moreFeatured Video MultimediaBest Of The Web: GPS Spoofing Explained Editorial Staff - February 4, 2024 GPS spoofing is posing a threat to aircrews, especially those flying near war zones. Mentour put together this 22-minute video to explain a growing...