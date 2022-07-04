Flight Instructor Hall Of Fame Names 2022 Inductees

The Flight Instructor Hall of Fame has named Catherine Cavagnaro and Ron Timmermans to its 2022 class of inductees. The Flight Instructor Hall of Fame is administered by the National Association of Flight Instructors (NAFI) and inductees “represent individuals who have made significant contributions to aviation education and flight instruction while reflecting credit upon themselves and their profession.” The induction ceremony for the 2022 class will take place at the American Bonanza Society (ABS) 14th annual membership dinner, which will be held during EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, at the end of July.

“Every year the individuals we choose from are the best our industry has to offer, and this year is no different,” said NAFI director of program development and administrator of the Hall of Fame award program John Niehaus. “Catherine and Ron have given so much of themselves and this is our chance as an industry to give back to them. My sincere thanks go out to our volunteer judges who each year work to make the selection for the induction class, and to ABS for allowing the induction at their annual membership dinner.”

Catherine Cavagnaro, who is recognized as an expert on spins and aerobatics, instructs at Ace Aerobatic School in Sewanee, Tennessee. She holds ATP and CFI-IA certificates as well as serving as a designated pilot examiner and FAA lead safety representative for the Nashville FSDO. Cavagnaro was named FAA Safety Representative of the Year in 2018 and FAA Certificated Flight Instructor of the Year in 2020.

An independent flight instructor since 1998, Ron Timmermans holds ATP, CFI-IA, AGI-Instrument and Remote Pilot certificates. He is a NAFI Master CFI, Master Ground Instructor, Gold Seal Instructor and American Bonanza Society Master Aviator. Timmermans, who was named the National Certificated Flight Instructor of the Year in 2021, has served as a FAASTeam Lead Representative for the Orlando and North Texas FSDOs and is a founding director of the WINGS Industry Network.