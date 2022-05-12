FAA Revokes Pilot Certificates For Red Bull Plane Swap Stunt

The FAA has revoked the pilot certificates of Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington following their highly-publicized attempt to “take off in one aircraft and land in another after sending their planes into a nosedive and jumping out of them” last month. The attempt ended with Aikins successfully making the swap while Farrington parachuted to the ground when one of the aircraft spiraled out of control and crashed. No one was injured in the stunt, which was put on by Red Bull and livestreamed by Hulu.

As previously reported by AVweb, the FAA denied a request made by Aikins for an exemption from regulations prohibiting required crewmembers from leaving their stations while an aircraft is in flight. Aikins, who served as project lead and chief pilot for the Red Bull Plane Swap, claimed responsibility for moving forward with the stunt in a statement posted on Instagram. He also noted that he had not shared information regarding the denied exemption with his team.

The FAA’s emergency revocation orders require Aikins and Farrington to surrender their pilot certificates immediately. Neither one will be able to apply for or be issued new certificates for a year. The agency has also reportedly proposed a $4,932 fine for Aikens.