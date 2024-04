One morning on departure from Peoria International Airport:

Peoria Approach: “I bet you didn’t think you were going to get this type of workout when you asked for the clear‐ ance into the Class Charlie, did you?”

Cessna: “Peoria approach, student pilot here. I enjoy the workout.”

Peoria Approach: “Roger that.”

Unknown aircraft: “If he’s a student pilot, he’s doing great!”