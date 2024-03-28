Short Final: Good Guidance

As a fresh pilot and first-time aircraft owner back in the early 1980s, I was excited to fly my little two-seat Grumman on a midwinter trip from New England to Florida. Knowing all the complications of weather and airspace issues, I had done my research, but I never missed a chance to seek counsel from experienced local pilots, especially the “old salts” who had the experience to back up their advice.

One group that matched that description was gathered around the coffee machine at work, so I asked, “Anyone have any good tips on flying to Florida?” Without hesitation, one wiseacre piped up, “Yeah. Just fly east until you hit your first ocean, then turn right.”