Top Letters And Comments, September 2, 2022

GAMI Unleaded Avgas Approved For GA Piston Fleet

Go GAMI! (And thank you, FAA.) Absolutely the best possible news for GA. The only way that we get to keep flying in the U.S. There is *no* public support for airplanes flying around distributing lead from the skies.

Peter M.

Well then … if this can happen anything can, I’m absolutely amazed by this. Good on GAMI, they deserve this after all that work!

Michael L.

I’m surprised. It will be interesting to see how long it takes for production to ramp up and the fuel to become generally available. It will also be interesting to see how long it takes for the FAA to approve the other developers’ fuels.

Jack D.

This ensures the future of high compression avgas engines for which there had to be doubts about long term viability. Kudos to Mr. Braly and the GAMI team. It’s great to see innovation and dogged product development of this kind succeed!

William S.

HUGE news! Yes, George & GAMI deserve untold riches for this! Unfortunately, it’s GA… We need guidance for how to work the political levers to get it at our airports.

Eric W.

B-52s Become Cargo Haulers

Late ‘72 or early ’73, employed out of FTW area as a pipeline patrol pilot, my wife and I were sitting on the shore of Lake Benbrook facing south with fishing poles on an early morning with our backs to a hill which blocked any views or sounds from the north. The early morning calm was shattered by B-52-Ds on a MITO roaring overhead only a few feet above us. Because of the hill behind us we had no warning until suddenly long black trails of black smoke and screaming water-pumps broke the silence overhead! The nose was PAIN-ful and a BUFF passed directly over our heads every few seconds fanning out with slightly divergent headings until the normally-clear sunny morning became black with soot!

Kinda ended any hopes of catching any fish. What a memory!

On another occasion, while I was 500’ AGL flying westbound on a pipeline-patrol inspection-flight down near Cleburne, TX … (always looking down and left for any irregularities on the pipeline right-of-way) … I was SUDDENLY startled to see on the right-of-way beneath me … what I thought was the SHADOW of a B-52 passing opposite-direction eastbound… Until my heart STOPPED when I realized it was not a shadow … but was an actual B-52 … BELOW ME … the wake of which subsequently gave me a BUMP…!!

He couldn’t have been more than 300’ AGL and about 200’ below me in my little Cessna 140 patrol plane!

George H.

Walked around a BUFF for the first time a couple of weeks ago at an open house at the former Loring Air Force base in Limestone, Maine. It had flown in from Barksdale Air Force Base for the special event and the seeing the airplane up close as well as talking to the crew was a blast. Such an impressive airplane and to think it is still getting it done almost 70 years later is also amazing.

Andrew P.

Short Final: Windy

I flew out of Edwards AFB, Fox field and Mojave for 27+ years in my 172, et al. I’ve landed on one wheel v. 2 and survived more times than I can count … but I don’t know how. On one occasion at Mojave, every windsock on the field was indicating a different direction. If you can fly in a place like that, you can fly anywhere. And — yes — you grow to not even notice 20-25 kt winds. I DON’T miss it.

Larry S.

