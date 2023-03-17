Top Letters And Comments, March 17, 2023

Short Final: I’ll Call You Back

Reminds me of a flight out of Anchorage to Palmer VFR. Palmer is on the other side of the USAF base and not far in a fast airplane. I had arrived IFR and this was my first time into ANC. It was a sunny summer day and there was a lot of traffic. As soon as I was passed to departure I checked in and was given a routing which was a blur of landmarks of which I had no idea of the location.

I fessed up as unfamiliar and looking for help. The reply:

“Don’t you worry none you just fly heading XXX and I will have you over to Palmer in a jiffy.”

David G.

I had a similar situation on a flight which was the first time I flew to Grand Cayman from Miami. After I called the island in sight, the controllers asked if I had the airport in sight. I told him I did not as I was new to the islands. He replied no problem do you see the cruise ships off shore. I replied those in sight, so he told me just fly to the cruise ships and turn left, you’ll be on final for the runway.

Matt W.

The Engine-Out Glide

I credit my successful engine out off-airport landing to my glider rating. Once I exhausted all attempts to get the engine going again, my brain went into glider mode. Things like selecting multiple field candidates and scanning for livestock all came into play. Another glider fundamental was speeding up to land and bleeding off airspeed just above the landing zone also came into play. I strongly recommend that all pilots get some glider training. Your energy management skills will go way up.

Robert T.

Coming in for landing at an unfamiliar airport you should note what your engine-out options will be after gassing up and departing. Left or right? At a known airport you should be intimately familiar with best options according to altitude on climbout. Finally, remember that there’s always a point on the earth you can glide to, regardless of altitude; it’s under you. When practicing engine-outs, start your scan for landing locations as close to your side of the plane and range out.

David A.

