Twin Otter Float Plane Down Off California

The FAA has confirmed that a Viking Air 400 Series Twin Otter crashed about 35 miles off the coast of California on what might have been a ferry flight to Hawaii. The aircraft took off from Santa Rosa, California about 3:21 p.m. bound for Honolulu. It crashed about 4:15 p.m. It was carrying two people. According to the Aviation Safety Network, the aircraft had turned back toward Half Moon Bay Airport.

Photos available online show the aircraft, which is registered to Seafly LLC, of Palo Alto, California, equipped with amphibious floats. The normal range of the Series 400 Twin Otter, which is a newly manufactured version of the aircraft built by De Havilland Canada, is about 950 miles. It’s about 2,350 miles from California to Honolulu.