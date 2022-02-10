Turbo Skylane Returns To Textron Lineup

Textron Aviation announced on Thursday that it will be returning the Cessna Turbo Skylane T182T to its piston product lineup. A turbocharged version of the Cessna 182 Skylane, the Turbo Skylane T182T was introduced in 2001 and production was paused in 2013. The company says it is current taking orders for the model with plans to begin deliveries in early 2023.

“The Cessna Skylane is a remarkably instinctive aircraft to operate, and the turbocharged engine provides even greater performance that enhances the overall flying experience,” said Textron Aviation president and CEO Ron Draper. “The Turbo Skylane represents our commitment to offering new and innovative solutions to our piston owners and operators, and we’re pleased to bring expanded capabilities to this segment of the market.”

The new Cessna Turbo Skylane T182T will feature the Garmin G1000 NXi avionics suite with a GI 275 electric standby, a constant-speed, three-blade, electric de-ice McCauley propeller and an in-cabin oxygen system. Powered by the Lycoming TIO-540 engine, it is equipped a Hartzell Engine Technologies (HET) turbocharger designed to provide the aircraft with 235 horsepower up to its 20,000-foot maximum cruising altitude. The four-seat Turbo Skylane has a top cruise speed of 165 knots, 971 NM range and useful load of 998 pounds.