Three Antidepressants Added To Conditionally Approved List For FAA Medicals

Russ Niles
The FAA has expanded the list of antidepressants potentially allowed for pilots with three relatively common drugs. Now on the “conditionally approved” list are duloxetine (Cymbalta) venlafaxine (Effexor), desvenlafaxine (Pristiq). A special issuance is required for active pilots to maintain their medicals. The change took effect April 24 and was covered in an update to the AME Guide.

All three drugs ar serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors and all are prescribed for depression and anxiety. The work by increasing the activity of serotonine and norepinephrine in the brain.

