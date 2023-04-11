Textron Announces New Bell CEO

Textron announced on Monday that it has named Lisa Atherton as the new president and CEO of company subsidiary Bell. Atherton will take over from Mitch Snyder, who will be retiring after more than seven years in the position. The change off leadership will go into effect on April 28, 2023.

“Lisa has done an outstanding job of building strong teams at Bell and Textron Systems in her 16 years with the company and has earned the confidence of our customers,” said Textron chairman and CEO Scott Donnelly. “Under her leadership, Bell will continue its strong execution across military and commercial programs and I am confident that she will provide the strategic vision to generate future growth for Bell.”

Atherton has previously held positions at Textron including Bell chief operating officer, Bell executive vice president for military business and president and CEO of Textron Systems. She is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and served eight years at the U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command’s Directorate of Requirements. Atherton joined Textron Defense Systems in 2007 and moved to Bell in 2013.