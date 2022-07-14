SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says there was only minor damage to its Starship rocket booster in an explosion at its Boca Chica, Texas, facility on Monday. The base of the rocket was engulfed in flame and smoke during an engine test. “Damage is minor, but booster will be transferred back to the high bay for inspections, returning to the launch stand probably next week,” Musk said in an email to Reuters.
The testing is being done in preparation for the first launch of the entire system, which uses 33 engines in a rocket that soars about 400 feet tall. The system is designed to take crewed vessels to deep space, including trips to Mars. The FAA says it’s in contact with SpaceX but there’s not much it can do because the massive rocket wasn’t being launched, which is when its jurisdiction kicks in.
As a retired A&P I’d love to know the criteria used for determining “minor damage” as a result of this test or what constitutes “major damage”, as well.
“Minor damage” = “maybe reusable, maybe scrap but we have all the pieces”.
“Major damage” = RUD. Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly. (it exploded)
“ The FAA says it’s in contact with SpaceX but there’s not much it can do because the massive rocket wasn’t being launched”
Do? Do about what? What is the “do” that needs done?
That was an impressive fuel/oxidizer detonation. There is a reason the shuttle had sparklers under the engines to ignite any fuel early before it could accumulate.
Any structure with significant trapped air volume got a good punch from the overpressure.
As for the flames, that launch facility is going to get a much worse torching during launch so it better be made to handle it.
As for FAA, I thought their concern was risk of damage to others or their property. Is Musk’s TX facility separated from other people? (Recall pad at Cape Canaveral is not far enough away from another launch pad.) Reuter’s says ‘sending a shock wave miles across the South Texas facility.
Paypal, Tesla, Spacex reusable boosters ….
Which fail are you talking about?
