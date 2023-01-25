St. Croix FBO Bohlke International Is Back After 2017’s Hurricane Maria

Following devastating damage from Hurricane Maria in 2017, Bohlke International Aviation in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, is back in service. The FBO is “rebuilt better than ever,” according to company president William “Billy” Bohlke. He said, “Three generations of my family, along with the support of a tremendously talented team, have built this company over the past 64 years. I am so proud to put the Bohlke International Aviation name on this new, modern facility on St. Croix.”

The Avfuel-branded FBO building spans 4,200 square-foot with a contemporary passenger lobby featuring “relaxing, island-inspired accents.” There is a pilot and crew suite with comfortable seating, a television, shower facilities, and a separate room with three flight-planning stations. A conference room with seating for eight and modern technology is available. Kitchen facilities include coffee and refreshments, and enough space for a quick snack, a meal, or catering prep.

Bohlke designed the facility with sustainability “top-of-mind.” LED lighting and a water-capturing system serve the main building and the 20,000-square-foot hangar, which features a 90-foot door that can accommodate a variety of large-cabin corporate jets. A 115,000-square-foot ramp offers plenty of parking while a 24/7 surveillance system provides security. Bohlke also has plans to install a solar system that will supply approximately 70 percent of the FBO’s power. For local Caribbean flavor, a garden with bananas, coconuts and other tropical fruits borders the parking lot.

Bohlke said, “A lot of planning went into making our new facility hurricane-proof. You don’t truly appreciate how important your place of business is until it’s gone.”