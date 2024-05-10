Sporty’s Scholarship Award Winner Has A Passion For Flying

It’s a little unusual for an aviation scholarship to go to a candidate who is not on a professional pilot career path. But with his commitment to contributing to the greater good of the aviation community, the latest recipient of Sporty’s $2,500 Pilot Training+ Scholarship could hardly be more worthy of the award.

A native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Ethan DeVries was always happiest when he was around airplanes, but doesn’t regret pursuing his political science degree from Calvin University. He has built his career as a technology consultant, serving start-up businesses and government entities. His path led him to Washington, D.C., and to his current home in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he lives with his wife and 17-month-old son.

His passion for aviation rekindled, he took his first discovery flight last December. Now, with 25 hours logged, he will use the award money to pursue his private pilot license in a Cessna 172 Skyhawk at George’s Aviation Services, located at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (KHNL). He is also using Sporty’s “Learn to Fly” course for his private license, and plans to move up to Sporty’s “Instrument Rating” and “Commercial Pilot Training” courses.

DeVries told Sporty’s, “I’m passionate about aviation and being a pilot. I view it as more than flying, because it’s serving my community in Hawaii, which is crucial due to our reliance on air transportation. I’m committed to building my skills and giving back to the aviation community.”