Report Says Caravan Crashed During Flight Testing

Four people, reportedly two pilots and two flight test engineers, were killed in the crash of a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan that was apparently undergoing flight testing when the wings came off in Washington State on Friday. The plane, owned by Copper Mountain Aviation in Alaska crashed near Everett, Washington Friday morning after spending about a half hour doing what accident compilation site Aviation Accidents/This Day in History said were a series of “slow speed maneuvers and accelerated stalls” during a flight to test a new cargo pod STC.

The plane left Renton Municipal Airport at 9:24 a.m. and went direct to the Everett area, about 50 miles north where it entered a series of heading, altitude and speed changes while flying between 7500 and 10,000 feet. Ground speeds ranged from about 40 to 200 mph according to FlightAware and Flightradar24 .