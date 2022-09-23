Pilatus Acquires Skytech Inc.

Swiss aircraft manufacturer Pilatus announced on Friday that it has acquired U.S.-based specialist service provider and aircraft vendor Skytech Inc. According to Pilatus, the acquisition will allow the company to expand its involvement in the U.S. market. Skytech, which has locations in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and Baltimore, Maryland, has been an independent Pilatus authorized sales and service center since 1993.

“The US market is very important for us,” said Pilatus CEO Markus Bucher. “It is essential that Pilatus continues to expand its ‘footprint’. Through this acquisition, we aim to live up to our claim: ‘We create the Pilatus Class!’ I’m delighted to have the company and its staff on board with us – Welcome to the Pilatus Family!”

Skytech CEO Justin Lazzeri will remain in his position along with Skytech’s current workforce of approximately 120 employees. The business will continue to operate under the Skytech name and have “responsibility for servicing and sales of PC-24s and PC-12s on the East Coast, as well as aircraft types from other manufacturers.” Pilatus also owns a Colorado-based subsidiary, Pilatus Business Aircraft Ltd., which serves as the company’s general importer and completion center for North and South America.