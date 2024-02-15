Nearly $1 Billion Allocated For Airport Infrastructure Funding

On Thursday (Feb.15), the White House announced it was allocating nearly $1 billion in federal funds to improve infrastructure for 114 airports across the U.S.

According to the FAA, the $970 million comes from the Airport Terminal Program—one of three aviation programs created under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which in total, provides $25 billion to modernize the country’s airport infrastructure.

The funds will support initiatives such as upgrading baggage systems, expanding security checkpoints, enhancing gate capacity, and modernizing airport infrastructure. Additionally, the agency says nine grants will address the needs of aging air traffic control towers.

The announcement comes on top of the roughly $2 billion allocated toward airport terminals in the past two years.

Some of the massive grants include $35 million to Washington Dulles International Airport, $40 million for Chicago O’Hare International Airport, and $31 million to Los Angeles International Airport, among others.

“Under this administration, we are doing more to improve the travel experience than ever before, from expanding consumer protections to modernizing the physical infrastructure,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “These investments we’re announcing today, made possible by President Biden’s historic infrastructure package, will make it easier for passengers to get to and through airports, create jobs, and increase safety for all.”