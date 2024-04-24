MOSAIC Final Rule Now Expected In 2025

The final rule on the Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) is now expected sometime in 2025. When the comment period closed for the MOSAIC Notice of Proposed Rulemaking in January it was suggested that the final rule might be announced at AirVenture 2024 but that is no longer the expectation. “It is correct that early to mid-2025 is expected to be the announcement of the final rule,” said EAA spokesman Dick Knapinski. “That’s been no secret – We’ve been telling those who ask that, based on our conversations with the FAA, most recently at our annual winter summit in Oshkosh in early March.”

Knapinski said the FAA sincerely wanted to get the rule ready for this year’s AirVenture “but it would have been an impressive stretch even in the best of circumstances, given that the NPRM public comment period closed in early 2024. Any slippage would have made that even tougher.” The timeline was also hit by the need to re-open comments for 30 days in February to backfill an omission in the original document.

The coming election will also use government resources that would be needed to process the new rule, which is intended to reduce certification burdens for new and legacy recreational aircraft while enhancing safety with new technology. Knapinski said the Department of Transportation will release its spring rulemaking plans in a few weeks and that should give an official timeling for the MOSAIC rule.