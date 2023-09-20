McCauley Props Add Performance And Comfort For King Air 300-Series

Textron Aviation’s McCauley Propeller Systems announced today (September 19) the first of its new C780 propellers have entered service on a Beechcraft King Air B300-series turboprop twin. The 105-inch, swept-blade propellers, which received FAA type certification in July, were installed on a King Air B350 at Textron’s Tampa (Florida) Service Center.

The aircraft is operated by ExecuJet Charter Service in Florida. Robert Jones, director of maintenance at ExecuJet, said, “I have always had tremendous reliability and service with the McCauley product line. We couldn’t be more thrilled. The aircraft is going to look and perform incredibly well.”

Improvements attributed to the new propeller include: overall weight savings of more than 50 pounds; better takeoff and climb performance; reduced noise in the cabin and cockpit; Time Between Overhaul (TBO) extended to 5,000 hours or 72 months; and Textron’s 4,000 hours or 36-month limited propeller warranty.

Heidi McNary, vice president and general manager of McCauley Propeller Systems, said “For 85 years, McCauley has been committed to delivering creative solutions and driving customers forward with their pioneering designs and strategies. We look forward to continuing to support the future of flight and legendary aircraft like the Beechcraft King Air.”