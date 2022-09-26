Intercom Hack Creeps American Passengers

American Airlines flight crews are reporting several incidents in which someone appears to have hacked into aircraft PA systems and now passenger video of one incident has come to light. “The weirdest flight ever. These sounds started over the intercom before takeoff and continued throughout the flight,” passenger Emerson Collins posted on Twitter. “They couldn’t stop it, and after landing still had no idea what it was.”

According to OneMileAtATime, the PA system has spontaneously erupted in a male voice moaning and screaming. In once case, a pilot came over the system to assure passengers the strangeness didn’t compromise safety. In another case, flight attendants stood by all the hung-up intercom phones in the cabin while the perpetrator droned on. So far, it’s apparently only happened on American flights.