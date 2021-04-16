Industry Round-up, April 16, 2020

This week, AVweb’s news roundup uncovered reports on a new set of alternator coupling tools, a logbook scanning network and a contract for online pilot training. Approach Aviation has introduced a set of tools designed for installing, removing and testing alternator drive couplings found on many Continental Aerospace piston engines. The tool kit includes a zinc-coated coupling spanner wrench and coupling gear socket with steel housing and aluminum gear engagement.

SierraTrax has announced the launch of its nationwide scanning network designed to provide a secure way for aircraft owners and operators to convert their paper logbooks into digitized records. The company’s Digital Aircraft Records solution also automatically organizes scanned records into relevant categories and makes them searchable. Finally, Avsoft International has signed a contract to provide online pilot training for EASA-approved training organization Wings247 ATO. Wings247 ATO will be using Avsoft’s ATR72-500 aircraft systems and selected general subject online pilot courses for ground school theory training.