Gogo Business Aviation Reaches a Milestone with 2,000 Installations

Until recently considered “out of reach” for service in any airborne application, inflight internet connectivity continues to become available in ever-diminishing sizes of business aircraft. And in today’s ultra-connected society, such access is becoming increasingly non-negotiable.

To that end, Gogo Business Aviation has just announced its AVANCE L5 and L3 systems are now installed on a total of 2,000 business aircraft. The company says its two systems, combined, have flown nearly 600,000 flights, accounting for 262.61 terabytes of data. The first AVANCE L5 installation was completed in October 2017, and Gogo also reports 5,892 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard and 4,614 aircraft with satellite connectivity installed.

Following the increase in performance as well as availability, the L5 platform will soon be able to tap the upcoming Gogo 5G network, scheduled to be launched in 2022. It currently brings 4G connectivity to aircraft from light jets to global business jets.

Launched in January 2018, AVANCE L3 comes in a lightweight, smaller footprint and is customizable across three configurations. Gogo says that makes it “an ideal solution for smaller aircraft including turboprops and light jets.” Gogo says its AVANCE L5 and L3 inflight connectivity systems “are certified on virtually every aircraft make and model – from turboprops to large heavy iron ultralong-range airframes – direct from the factory or in the aftermarket.”

Sergio Aguirre, President of Gogo Business Aviation, looked to the future, adding, “The need for quality connectivity has never been more important than it is today, and we don’t see that slowing down.”