FLYING Announces Hiring of New Editorial Director

Firecrown announced Tuesday that, effective Monday, April 22, Randy Bolinger joins the team as editorial director of FLYING, where he will oversee editorial strategy for its flagship brand, FLYING Magazine.

Bolinger, a pilot, aircraft owner, and aviation enthusiast at heart, brings more than 30 years of experience in developing a voice for leading aviation brands, including Cirrus Aircraft, Gulfstream Aerospace, and the Civil Air Patrol, and other aviation/aerospace brands through CAP.

During his time at Gulfstream, one of Bolinger’s many responsibilities included leading content development for Nonstop magazine, its premium global aviation lifestyle publication. In his most recent role with the CAP, he executed a complete rebranding of the 80-year-old organization, helped grow the pilot population through a recruitment strategy, and led the redesign and content strategy of its in-house publication, Volunteer magazine.

“Randy’s relationship with FLYING is a long and prosperous one,” said Lisa deFrees, Firecrown’s aviation group lead “We have worked with him in all his previous roles and partnered with him on past events. We are excited to bring this full circle and put his creative genius and competitive drive directly to work for FLYING’s content strategy. His diverse background makes him uniquely qualified to lead FLYING into the future and will undoubtedly contribute to the success of our family of aviation media titles.”

“I’ve been fortunate to turn a lifelong fascination for flight into a dynamic career, and FLYING has been a significant part of that journey every step of the way,” said Bolinger. “Working for powerful world-class brands fuels my passion, and in the realm of aviation journalism, there is no more powerful, prestigious, or familiar brand than FLYING, and I’m thrilled to be part of it.”