Five Killed In Medevac Crash

All five people aboard a Care Flight Pilatus PC-12 were killed when the aircraft suddenly disappeared from radar as it was climbing on departure from Reno International Airport to Salt Lake City Friday evening. The wreckage was found near Dayton, Nevada, about 40 miles southeast of Reno. Flight trackers showed the plane at about 19,000 feet before contact was lost. According to an ATC recording, a controller had just warned the pilot of generalized turbulence in the area and the pilot said he was climbing to 25,000 feet. A winter storm was hitting the area at the time.

The NTSB sent a full investigation team of seven members to the site. There was the pilot, a nurse, a paramedic, the patient and a relative of the patient on the aircraft. The victims have not yet been identified.