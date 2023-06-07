First Bell 407GXi To Enter Service In Turkey As Corporate Transport

Bell Textron announced today (June 6) it has signed a purchase agreement with Turkish customer Sancak Air for the first Bell 407GXi in the country. The single-engine helicopter will be used for corporate travel, joining Sancak Air’s Bell 206 and 430 in the company fleet.

Mustafa Bayrak, Sancak Air CEO, said, “As a business owner, this aircraft will be flown by me for my private flights. The 407GXi impressed us with its high cruise speed, smooth flight characteristics and advanced avionics.”

Powered by a Rolls-Royce M250-C47E/4 dual-channel Fadec turboshaft engine, the Bell 407GXi cruises at 133 knots according to Bell Textron. “It also comes equipped with the latest Garmin G1000H NXi Integrated Flight Deck featuring high-resolution displays, faster processors and the ability to connect to tablets and smartphones,” Bell said.

Some 1,590 Bell 407s are now operating around the world, serving all six continents. The total fleet has now surpassed six million flight hours. Patrick Moulay, Bell senior vice president of international commercial sales, said, “This aircraft has had many successes around the world and assists with a variety of missions. We are thrilled that a loyal customer like Sancak Air has chosen one of our aircraft again.”