Europe’s Biggest GA Show To Host Career Opportunity

AERO, the premier European general aviation trade show will include AERO Career Days, providing an opportunity for young people to discover diverse career opportunities within the GA industry. The 30th anniversary AERO event runs from April 17 – 20 in Friedrichshafen, Germany, with the career days on April 19 and April 20.

According to show organizers, some 25 companies are participating in the recruiting effort, including Liebherr Aerospace, Rheinland Air Service (RAS), Diehl Aerospace, Rheinmetall, EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency), Air Alliance, Hillsboro Aero Academy, Textron Aviation, Junkers Aircraft, Lufthansa CityLine, Zeppelin, Trelleborg Ceiling Solutions and Platoon Aviation.

Tobias Bretzel, AERO show director, said, “The current forecast of Boeing sees a global need for a total of around 2.29 million new employees for the aviation industry by 2042, including 649,000 pilots, 690,000 new technicians and 938,000 cabin crew. In addition, there will be a need for additional personnel in general aviation, business aviation and the military. The prospects for young people for a successful career in aviation and aerospace are better than ever. The AERO Career Days offer interested parties a unique opportunity to obtain comprehensive information at first hand.”