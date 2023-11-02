EAA Foundation Scholarship Applications Now Open

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) announced today (November 1) that the application process for next year’s EAA Aviation Scholarships is now open. Every year, the EAA Aviation Foundation awards more than $1 million in scholarships for students over the age of 16. The window for applying for the funds closes on March 1, 2024.

Becca Greskoviak, EAA Scholarship & Fund Steward Coordinator, said, “The costs of training and education can be one of the biggest challenges students face when trying to achieve their goals. EAA is able to help break down that barrier through our scholarship program.”

Money is available through the EAA Aviation Foundation scholarships for flight training at any flight school in the United States or Canada that is not affliated with a university program. In addition, post-secondary collegiate scholarships can help cover tuition and associated costs for programs in the United States including – but not limited to: aerospace or aeronautical engineering, aviation business administration, air traffic control, aviation maintenance, professional flight, or any aviation-related STEM field, according to EAA.

One of the newest among the EAA scholarships is the Aviation Tax Consultants (ATC) Fred McCarter Scholarship Fund. The scholarship was created to honor McCarter, an accountant who recognized a need for specialized consulting for people who purchase general aviation aircraft and started ATC to fill the need. McCarter died in September 2022, and the post-secondary scholarship was created to keep his legacy going. It will be awarded for the first time in May 2024 to someone seeking a career in aviation, with a preference to someone going into a non-pilot career.

