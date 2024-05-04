Dick Rutan Dies At 85

Legendary pilot, educator and adventurer Dick Rutan died Friday according to a press release issued on behalf of the family. (full text follows). He was 85. Rutan, best known for the record-setting non-stop unrefueled circumnavigation he and Jenna Yeager accomplished in 1986, was surrounded by family when he died in Kootenai Hospital in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho in the early evening after an illness.

“He spent his last day in the company of friends and family, including his brother, Burt, and passed away peacefully at Kootenai Health Hospital in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in the company of his loving wife of 25 years, Kris Rutan,” said the release. “He is survived by daughters Holly Hogan and Jill Hoffman, and his four grandchildren, Jack, Sean, Noelle, and Haley. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.