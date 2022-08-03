Delta Partners With Skyborne To Fill Future Pilot Positions

The Delta Air Lines Delta Propel Program has partnered with Vero Beach, Florida-based Skyborne Airline Academy to train candidates through commercial and certified flight instructor (CFI) ratings, a career pathway toward becoming a Delta First Officer.

Delta Propel participants must be Delta employees who have earned a Private Pilot certificate and have worked at the airline for more than three years. The selection process includes an online pilot assessment, an in-person interview, and psychological testing. Once selected, candidates will receive a “qualified” job offer to become a Delta pilot. They will work at Skyborne as flight instructors, building time toward ATP minimums. From there, the next step is working for up to 42 months at a Delta Connection carrier, after which Propel participants will transition to a pilot position at Delta.

“We are pleased to welcome Skyborne to the Delta Propel program as a flight school partner”, said Kelvin Mason, manager of pilot outreach and development for Delta. “From Propel’s inception, the program has focused on identifying, selecting and developing the next generation of pilots. Skyborne will help us on that mission by providing top training for Propel participants.”