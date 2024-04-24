C-54 Fuel Transport Down In Alaska

A C-54 transport carrying fuel crashed a few minutes after takeoff from Fairbanks, Alaska on Tuesday. The plane, the military version of the DC-4 airliner, was carrying two crew and both died in the crash. The aircraft was owned by Alaska Air Fuel and crashed into the Tanana River about 10 a.m.

The crew may have attempted an off-airport landing before the aircraft went into a wooded area next to the river. “The aircraft slid into a steep hill on the bank of the river where it caught fire. No survivors have been located,” the Alaska Department of Public Safety said in a statement.