400th Citation CJ4 Delivered

Textron Aviation announced on Tuesday that it has delivered its 400th Cessna Citation CJ4 series business jet. The aircraft, a Citation CJ4 Gen2, went to Easton, Pennsylvania-based Koch Holdings. The Citation CJ4 received its FAA type certification in 2010 and the Gen2 version was introduced in 2021.

“This milestone delivery for the Cessna Citation CJ4 series reinforces the Citation family as the world’s most popular line of business jets and demonstrates the company’s commitment to continued innovation for customers as exemplified in the latest Citation CJ4 Gen2 aircraft,” Textron Aviation said. “The Citation CJ4 business jet series […] continues to stand out due to its combination of high performance, low operating costs and class-leading cabin amenities.”

The Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen2 is powered by Williams International FJ44-4A engines and comes equipped with the Collins Aerospace Pro Line 21 avionics suite. Capable of seating up to 10 passengers, it offers a maximum cruise speed of 451 knots, 2,165 NM range and full fuel payload of 1,122 pounds. Textron noted that the CJ4 Gen2 is the largest Citation aircraft in the light jet segment.