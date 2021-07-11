A jubilant Sir Richard Branson celebrated the “experience of a lifetime” as one of six people aboard what was officially the first commercial passenger flight to the edge of space Sunday morning. “Space is Virgin territory” said one of several commentators on the live video feed as the spacecraft reached about 85 kilometers in altitude and performed its “feather” maneuver, rolling inverted to maximize the view of the earth below for the occupants. After about 3.5 minutes of weightlessness, in which Branson and his fellow passengers unstrapped to float freely in the spacious cabin.

The space plane then descended through the atmosphere before gliding to a centerline landing on runway 34 at Virgin’s New Mexico spaceport. A recovery crew met the vehicle on the runway and opened a small hatch near the front of Unity 22. Duration of the flight from release from the Mothership Eve carrier aircraft was a little more than 15 minutes.