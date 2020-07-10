Boom Sets Date For XB-1 Rollout

Boom Supersonic has announced plans to roll out its XB-1 supersonic demonstrator aircraft on Oct. 7, 2020. The rollout event will feature commentary from Boom’s engineers, test pilots and company leadership focusing on “the technical and design innovations, the flight and handling criteria and how the demonstrator positions the company to build its flagship, Overture.” Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Boom intends to hold the event online.

“Faster travel enables us to experience the world’s people, cultures, and places, and XB-1 is the first step in bringing supersonic back to the world,” said Boom founder and CEO Blake Scholl. “With XB-1, we’re demonstrating that we are prepared to bring back supersonic. We’re ensuring that the supersonic future is safe and environmentally and economically sustainable.”

XB-1 has been designed to demonstrate key technologies for Boom’s planned Overture supersonic commercial airliner. According to the company, the XB-1 development team has already logged “tens of thousands of work hours” which have included “multiple wind tunnel tests, dozens of structural tests, [and] hundreds of simulation iterations.” Boom plans to begin the XB-1 test program later this year with the demonstrator’s first flight expected in 2021.