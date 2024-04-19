Aviation Advocates Push Back On New York City Laws Targeting Helicopter Operations

Several aviation organizations rallied against proposed New York City laws targeting “non-essential” helicopter operations at city-owned heliports.

The New York’s City Council Committee on Economic Development included proposals in its agenda to implement a noise tax on ‘non-essential’ helicopter and seaplane operations, urge the FAA to ban charter and tourist flights, and limit city heliport operations to electric-powered rotorcraft only.

Advocacy groups including NBAA and AOPA spoke out against the council’s proposed restrictions arguing the measures would harm the economy. “The proposed restrictions on helicopter operations at the city’s heliports would be devastating to New York City’s economy, operators, business and workers that contribute to the creation of 43,200 jobs and generation of $8.6 billion in total economic output,” said NBAA Northeast Regional Director Britany Davies during a hearing this week.

The groups also said noise-based restrictions may violate federal regulations, specifically the Airport Noise and Capacity Act (ANCA), which grants sole authority to the FAA to regulate aeronautical activities.