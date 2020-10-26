American Eagle ERJ Skids Off Freeport Runway

An American Eagle ERJ-145LR ended up on the grass at Freeport-Grand Bahama International Airport on Saturday after an apparent landing gear issue. None of the 25 passengers and three crew were hurt but the Embraer was left on its belly with the nosegear deployed. The aircraft was landing after a flight from Miami just before noon when the incident occurred. American Eagle suspended operations after the accident.

Photos from the scene show skid marks from the main gear for the length of the aircraft’s time on the runway. When it hit the turf, it spun almost 180 degrees, collapsing the gear.