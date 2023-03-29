Kodiak 100 Gets Five-Blade Prop Option

The Daher Kodiak 100 single-engine turboprop is now available with a five-blade composite propeller from Hartzell, the companies announced at the 2023 Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo on Tuesday. According to Daher, the new prop offers a six dB(A) noise reduction, five percent shorter takeoff roll and is 13 pounds lighter than the current four-blade aluminum Hartzell prop. The new propeller measures 96-inches in diameter and uses Hartzell’s Raptor propeller system and carbon fiber blades.

“Daher Kodiak is quite enthusiastic to offer this five-blade carbon fiber Hartzell propeller as an option on the Kodiak 100,” said senior vice president of Daher’s Aircraft Division Nicolas Chabbert. “It provides a significant upgrade in performance, noise signature, and ramp appeal, and is consistent with the latest composite propeller technology that Hartzell developed for the Kodiak 900.”

The five-blade prop is available as an option on new Kodiaks and as a retrofit for the existing Kodiak 100 fleet under a recently approved supplemental type certificate (STC). Hartzell noted that the propeller includes anti-ice and maintains flight into known icing (FIKI) capability. The latest version of the Kodiak 100, the Series III, as introduced in 2021 and offers a range of 1,132 NM, top speed of 183 knots and useful load of 3,530 pounds.