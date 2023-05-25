Airbus Helicopters Lands 43-Aircraft Order

Airbus announced on Thursday that Italy-based business aviation operator Air Corporate placed a firm order for 43 helicopters at the 2023 European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE). The agreement includes 40 H125 and H130 single-engine helicopters along with three twin-engine ACH160s from Airbus Corporate Helicopters. Based in Verona, Air Corporate offers services including passenger transport, helicopter management, flight training, aeronautical consultancy and appraisals, maintenance and new and used helicopter sales.

“We are experiencing a growing demand for the innovative ACH160 in the Italian market,” the Air Corporate board said in a statement. “Equally the H125 remains the helicopter of reference for aerial work missions in Italy due to its unrivalled performance. The H130 is also enjoying great success in our country for tourist flights and passenger transport.”

Airbus noted that the deal is the largest commercial helicopter order it has ever booked in Italy. The company reports that it currently has 90 customers in the Italian helicopter market with more than 240 helicopters in service in the country. According to Airbus, Air Corporate has already taken delivery of 17 of its helicopters over the last two years.