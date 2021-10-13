Boeing Sells First MAX BBJ Since Grounding

Boeing has sold its first business jet version of the 737 MAX since the end of the 18-month grounding of the type and says it will continue to anchor the BBJ line. “Interest in private and business aviation has increased during the pandemic,” said James Detwiler, president, Boeing Business Jets. “BBJ is uniquely positioned to meet this growing demand with best-in class airplanes for business and leisure travel.” The announcement was made at NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas.

The BBJ is marking its 25th anniversary this year (260 are in service) and Detwiler said the MAX version is the natural progression of the line. The latest BBJ has up to 1,000 miles more range, is 40 percent quieter uses at least 10 percent less fuel than its predecessors. It also has a 6,000-foot cabin pressurization level that enhances comfort for those on board. Integral airstairs are standard on the BBJ version.