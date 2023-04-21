Aero 2023 AeroLEDs

Kate O'Connor
LED lighting for aircraft has become the defacto standard, even in the aftermarket. AeroLEDs is a leader in the field is showing an improved line of lamps at the Aero show in Friedrichshafen, Germany this week. The company’s Ryan Edmark explains the line

Kate O'Connor
Kate O'Connor works as AVweb's Editor-in-Chief.