AEA 2023: DMC’s Lacelock Tool

By
Larry Anglisano
-
0

Avionics guru Larry Anglisano was at the Aircraft Electronics Association show last week and caught up with DMC Tools for a demo of the Lacelock. It’s a combination of zip ties and conventional lacing methods in a pre-fabricated form. A trigger tool tightens and then snips the ends of special lacing bundles that use a low-profile buckle to maintain the clamping force. Waxed lace, used for years in aviation, is easier on wire bundles than plastic zip ties, which can eventually wear through the insulation.

Avatar photo
Larry Anglisano
Larry Anglisano is a regular AVweb contributor and the Editor in Chief of sister publication Aviation Consumer magazine. He's an active land, sea and glider pilot, and has over 30 years experience as an avionics tech.