AEA 2023: DMC’s Lacelock Tool

Avionics guru Larry Anglisano was at the Aircraft Electronics Association show last week and caught up with DMC Tools for a demo of the Lacelock. It’s a combination of zip ties and conventional lacing methods in a pre-fabricated form. A trigger tool tightens and then snips the ends of special lacing bundles that use a low-profile buckle to maintain the clamping force. Waxed lace, used for years in aviation, is easier on wire bundles than plastic zip ties, which can eventually wear through the insulation.
