Buying a Used Aircraft: Mooney M20J

Pilots who have trained in fixed landing-gear airplanes like the Piper Warrior, or the Cessna 172, have long considered the Mooney 20J as the logical step-up, as experience begins to gel and additional ratings appear in the logbook. Mooney 20Js typically achieve airspeeds north of 150-knots, and the M20J, also known as the Mooney 201, is known for its low fuel consumption rate of around 11 gallons per hour (gph). This combination of speed and economy is what makes the Mooney M20J attractive, and “Mooniacs”, as they like to call themselves, are legion.

More than 11,000 Mooneys have been built, beginning with the Mooney Mite in 1947. This single engine, single seat, low powered aircraft had obvious limitations. But it was the progenitor of Mooney’s distinctive design—with an upright vertical stabilizer, slender wings, retractable landing gear and relatively high cruise speeds—establishing Mooney as a player in the growing post-World War II aviation industry. Several unique attributes contributed to Mooney performance: its low-drag frontal area gave it an aerodynamically refined shape; its push-rod control actuators, not cables and bell cranks, contributed to the airplane’s tight, positive responsiveness; and the Mooney M20J’s elevator pitch was accomplished by moving the entire tail assembly, a low-drag solution that added to the Mooney’s speed advantage over other four-seat single-engine airplanes.

Mooney M20J Review: Solid Roots Make It Special

These design features can be found in the Mooney 20J’s immediate predecessor, and all succeeding modifications and variants thereafter. The Mooney 20J’s offspring include the Mooney 201M, the Mooney PFM, a project with automaker Porsche, and the turbocharged, oxygen-equipped Mooney M20K. More recent versions include the M20R Ovation, and the Mooney M20L or “long-body” which led to the Mooney M20Ms Bravo and Allegro. The theme along this path has always been bigger, faster, more efficient.

Mooney M20J Interior

While Cessna and Piper airplanes have more upright, lounge-chair type seating, all the Mooneys can be characterized by a kind of sports-car feel, with legs stretched out in front like you’re driving an old MG. There is plenty of elbow room, but this sports-car feel is a consequence of the airplane’s small frontal area, which contributes to the Mooney M20J’s speed. There is a downside to the airplane’s sleek aerodynamic design. Access to key maintenance items might be limited, which can lead to more shop time.

Also, the airplane’s slick aerodynamic profile means it can be a handful in the landing pattern, as all that speed needs to be scrubbed off for landing. Landing gear extension speeds need to be met, flaps need to be introduced carefully, and positive speed management must be maintained to avoid hard, prop-strike bounces and even overshoots.

A glance at the accident stats confirms landing-related mishaps outnumber engine-mechanical, fuel related, or inflight loss of control. The key? Nailing the airspeed during the terminal phase of flight.

Mooney Aircraft’s Loyal Followers

Mooneys boast a loyal following, and a strong owner’s group called The Mooney Aircraft Pilot’s Association (mooneypilots.org). Mooney owners will find tips, resources, advice and camaraderie. You can also learn more about the Mooney 20J by visiting Aviation Consumer Magazine, where you’ll find this extensive Used Aircraft Guide.