Buying a Used Aircraft: Aeronca Champ

The Aeronca Champ’s design brief hasn’t changed in the near 100 years since the airplane first appeared. The Champ then as now was intended to fly low, slow and offer easy access to fun local flying and light travel for a plane-hungry public. The Champ still delights happy owners, offering those same rewards.

The Aeronca Champ: Built More for Fun than Speed

More than 7000 Aeronca Champs were produced, rivaling the iconic Piper J3 Cub in popularity.

The tube-and-fabric Champ has a strut-braced wing, a 13-gallon header tank just forward of the windscreen, and older versions have a cork-actuated fuel minder that raises an indicator wire up or down to signal fuel state. Later versions have an extra wing tank to extend range, which also detracts from useful load. Early versions of the Champ boasted a 65-hp Continental engine, moving up to a 90-hp engine in the late forties. It will cruise at about 90 miles per hour.

Flying The Aeronca Champ

Known for benign handling and a gentle stall characteristics, the most recent NTSB accident reports on the Aeronca line of planes reveals minor mishaps like ground-loops, hand-propping mis-steps, and one or two off-airport landings due to engine roughness. A forgiving airframe means you’re unlikely to hurt yourself, but a taildragger endorsement and a thorough checkout are strongly advised. Another fair warning: Rag-and-tube experts are getting harder to find. Make sure you’ve got your hired team identified to help with maintenance and make repairs to the fabric. Few airplanes are flawless.

Owners of older Champs are very enthusiastic. Pilot Joe Scalet writes: “I’ve owned a 1946 7AC Champ in partnership with two other people for about eight years and have accumulated about 450 hours in it. The Champ is our ‘fly for fun’ airplane and it doesn’t get cheaper. We have an auto-fuel STC and average about 4.5 gph. At my usual 80 hours a year, my cost to fly is about $11 an hour.”

Aeronca Champ For Sale?

Yes, the price of a used Champ in the current strong market is positioned well above its bygone buy-in of slightly less than $3000. A show-worthy beauty will likely cost about $65,000. There are plenty of cheaper examples, but some need engine and airframe work. As always, it will be necessary to nail down an exhaustive pre-buy inspection, and a hangar to protect your new-to-you Champ’s fair-weather construction.

