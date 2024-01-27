PPR Returns To Vegas For Super Bowl, Costs From $0 to $14,729

Las Vegas area airports will again be charging special event fees and implementing a Prior Permission Required (PPR) program for the Super Bowl LVIII on February 11.

Clark County airports including Harry Reid International Airport (KLAS), Henderson Executive Airport (KHND), and North Las Vegas Airport (KVGT), are all enforcing the PPR program, which will be in effect Feb. 7-Feb.13. While the county operates the FBOs at KHND and KVGT, Signature and Atlantic handle FBO operations KLAS.

Similar to the Formula 1 Grand Prix in November, airports are expecting an influx of arrivals. The city says it will apply a tiered event fee at Henderson and North Las Vegas airports. For Group 1 aircraft with a wingspan less than 49 feet and tail height under 20 feet, the charge is $750. Group 2 –those with a wingspan between 49 and 79 feet and tail height of 20 to 30 feet will be charged $2,000. Lastly, Group 3 aircraft—those with a wingspan of more than 79 feet and tail height of 30 to 45 feet will incur a fee of $3,000.

Meanwhile FBOs at KLAS will set their own prices. Signature fees start at $2,575 and top out at a whopping $14,729 depending on the size of the aircraft. However, Signature did note that fees would not apply to single-engine aircraft. AVweb contacted Atlantic who said they were sold out of reservations but quoted a Cessna 172 Skyhawk with a $2,175 non-refundable fee when asked a price range for the event.