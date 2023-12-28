Icon A5 Amphibian Notches FAA Primary Category Type Certification

Icon Aircraft announced Tuesday (Dec. 26) it has received FAA type certification in the primary category for its light sport A5 amphibious aircraft. The ruling means Icon may now leverage reciprocal agreements with other nations’ aviation authorities to open international markets, including Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America.

Icon CEO Jerry Meyer said, “We are confident that [the Icon A5] will captivate the imaginations of new customers and enthusiasts as we expand our sales and marketing presence outside of the U.S. We are grateful for the collaborative partnership with the FAA throughout this process, and we extend our sincere thanks for their commitment to safety and efficiency.”

The folding-wing, two-seat Icon A5 is available with Garmin’s G3X Touch avionics suite, including the GMC 507 control panel. Autopilot functions include GPS navigation, indicated airspeed hold, vertical speed hold, altitude, heading, and track modes with an independent flight director. The LVL button automatically recovers from steep and unusual attitudes.

Current pricing for a fully equipped Icon A5 is around $400,000