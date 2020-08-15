Colorado Town Approves Drone Flying Park

The town of Buena Vista, Colorado unanimously approved a concept for an unmanned aircraft systems (UAS/drone) flying park on Tuesday. The drone park will be divided into four zones based on activity with areas for basic training, qualification operations, obstacle navigation and racing events. The proposal was put forward by the Central Colorado UAS Club.

“We are delighted that the Town approved our concept to create this park which is unique in the industry,” said club president Taylor Albrecht. “Both Chaffee County and the Town have been very supportive of our efforts to highlight the positive benefits of unmanned aerial systems technology to the community. This is another step in the development of an environment where drone companies and pilots are welcome and have the resources to learn how to fly safely and legally.”

Development of the park, which will be located on town property, is expected to begin immediately. The basic training and qualification zones are scheduled to be completed this fall. Opening the obstacle and racing sections is planned for summer 2021.