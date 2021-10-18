Bell APT Demonstrates Aerial Resupply Capability

Bell’s Autonomous Pod Transport (APT) recently reached a new milestone, demonstrating its ability to airdrop supplies. With an eye toward military resupply missions, the APT is capable of hauling two standard tactical packs and can carry a maximum payload of 100 pounds. According to Bell, the packs can be dropped at separate locations and are suitable for carrying supplies such as such as ammo cans, water, medical supplies and fuel.

“This speed bag resupply feature is a game changer for the warfighter,” said Bell sales and strategy manager Mike Goodwin. “With the ability to drop supplies quickly and efficiently in a drop zone or a remote location, we can get critical supplies delivered as soon as they’re needed.”

The Bell APT 70, which completed its first autonomous flight in Aug. 2019, measures nine-feet wide and six-feet tall with a gross weight of 364 pounds. It has a top speed of 100 mph and range of 35 miles. A smaller version, the APT 20, is also in development. Bell reports that the APT flight test program has currently completed over 420 flights.