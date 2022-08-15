CubCrafters Introduces New Engine For Experimental Carbon Cubs

CubCrafters has unveiled a new engine designed for experimental Carbon Cub aircraft outfitted with fixed-pitch propellers. Called the CC363i F/P, the engine is a version of the 186 HP four-cylinder, fuel-injected, constant-speed prop CC363i introduced by CubCrafters in 2017. The Carbon Cub entered the market powered by CubCrafters’ Lycoming O-320-based carbureted 180 HP CC340 engine.

“It is exciting to be able to introduce this new engine to our customers,” said CubCrafters vice president of sales and marketing Brad Damm. “This is an engine our customers have been specifically asking for, especially our kit aircraft customers. It’s simple to operate and has better overall performance than any of the other fixed pitch engines we offer. It’s smoother, more fuel efficient, and it cools better.”

According to CubCrafters, the CC363i F/P will be easier to operate, able to use a wider range of fuels and offer a horsepower increase of around 5-percent for an installed weight increase of 7 pounds compared to the CC340. The company reports that the CC363i F/P is currently in the final phases of flight testing and it hopes to begin shipping the model to customers as soon as early October. The CC363i F/P will be offered exclusively on experimental/amateur-built Carbon Cubs including the EX-2, EX-3, FX-2 and FX-3 models. The company noted that the original Light Sport Carbon Cub will continue to be powered by the ASTM-certified CC340 engine.